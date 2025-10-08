Triple H is similar to Tony Khan in one way, according to Jim Cornette; WWE and AEW have the same problem

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes Triple H is similar to Tony Khan in one way. Cornette believes the two creative leaders of their respective wrestling companies have the same problem.

With Crown Jewel: Perth less than a week away, Cornette previewed the premium live event on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. One of the things he discussed with co-host Brian Last was the number of titles in WWE under Triple H.

Cornette would like to see a unified world title scene because house shows and live events are not as frequent as they used to be. He then likened WWE's love for many championships to Tony Khan's since AEW also has a high number of gold on its programming.

"There is the reason why they did it before. It’s so that they could tour more efficiently with having two touring groups, but they don't tour anymore as much as, just go as we said to the highest bidder and the big shows and TV. It probably would be a benefit, but I don't think they will, just because I think they're like Tony. They like all the belts. They think their fans like all these belts, and then they can use the belts to fight the other belts. Then we don't need the wrestlers anymore," Cornette said.

Under Triple H, there are currently 23 official championships from the main roster to NXT to Evolve and WWE ID. If the seven titles in AAA are counted, then the company has a total of 30. Meanwhile, AEW only has 18 in total, which includes eight under the Ring of Honor banner.

Cody Rhodes names potential successor for Triple H

Triple H has only been in control of WWE creative for three years, but there are names already being mentioned as his possible successor. Speaking on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, Cody Rhodes named himself, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Bayley as the next in line if The Game decides to retire from his position.

Rhodes called himself the best candidate, while Punk has a knack for the job. He described Rollins as being rough around the edges, with Reigns and Bayley having a big influence backstage.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

