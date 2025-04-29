Triple H slammed by wrestling veteran for a blockbuster move WWE is making (Exclusive)

Triple H was recently slammed by a wrestling veteran for a major decision that WWE recently made, specifically concerning working with outside promotions.

In the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo was asked about the company's decision to purchase AAA, as well as WWE's relationship with other promotions such as TNA, NOAH, etc.

Vince Russo blamed Triple H for not even properly utilizing 80 percent of his roster and said that The Game needed to focus on that before thinking about working with other promotions.

"I don't know if this is a defensive move because they're afraid of AEW doing business with these other companies, which they shouldn't be. AEW is a pimple on their backside. I don't understand any of this, bro, because it's, like, brother, you can't get people in your own federation over. Put all your energy, thought, and creativity into your roster,'' he said.

Russo continued:

''You have so many people on your roster who are literally at a five and need to go to a 10. Why are we concerning ourselves with all these other [things]? I don't understand any of the psychology today. I was handed a roster, and my job was to get everybody on that roster over. And that's where my concentration was. Triple H is... bro, maybe 20% of your roster? Why are you not concentrating on the people who are already on the show?" [1:14-2:34]

Ex-WWE personality Jonathan Coachman made a revelation about Triple H's future in the TKO-led WWE

What if The King of Kings is being set up for failure, and the chaos surrounding WrestleMania 41 was a greater plan in place to get him out of his position in WWE?

In an episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman answered a question about whether TKO was plotting to overthrow Triple H from his position as the head of WWE creative.

Coachman didn't hold back, as he claimed that there was a plot within TKO to topple the Chief Content Officer.

"[Are you trying to say that TKO is plotting to dethrone Triple H?] That's exactly what we are saying. Make no bones about it. That's exactly what we are saying. And Vince, what people need to understand is for a guy that's [sic] as powerful as Triple H is and has been for a long time, you can't just walk in and say, 'You're out of here,' because that would again take away from the actual product. You have to systematically do this to where now he ends up on an island by himself," he said.

Coach felt that there were "too many smart people" to be unaware of this situation, and he insinuated that TKO and possibly even The Rock plotted together to sacrifice WrestleMania 41 to seemingly throw The Game under the bus.

