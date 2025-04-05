  • home icon
Triple H slammed by wrestling veteran for butchering John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 05, 2025 15:11 GMT
The jury is out on the story of the WrestleMania main event (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com &amp; WWE on YouTube)
Triple H is the head of WWE's creative department. (Image source: WWE.com and screenshot via WWE's YouTube)

Triple H has been slammed by a long-time wrestling veteran for how he and WWE have handled the John Cena heel turn. The veteran believes it hasn't made much sense so far.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, ex-WWE writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo discussed John Cena's heel turn with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and three-time World Champion EC3. Russo referenced a comment that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter made, stating that it didn't matter if Triple H wrote a story that didn't make sense, as WWE is going to profit anyway. He slammed The Game and his creative team for essentially butchering Cena's heel turn:

"How much sense does the [John] Cena heel turn make? Can we be honest? How much sense does this thing make? Nobody can figure out this Cena turn, bro, nobody." (3:08-3:22)

Russo credited Cena for trying to make sense of the entire thing:

"He [Cena] is doing everything in his power to try to make sense. If this were anybody else, forget it. He's trying so hard to make sense out of something that he knows makes no sense." (4:16-4:33)
Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Triple H & WWE have yet to fully address The Rock's connection to John Cena

One of the biggest issues that fans seem to have with the John Cena-Cody Rhodes storyline is that the involvement of The Rock hasn't been addressed beyond a surface level.

The reasoning for Cena's shocking alignment with The Rock hasn't been fully explained by the Triple H-led WWE creative team. One can only hope that The Game has something bigger planned. But as of now, Cena is not advertised for any appearances until WrestleMania 41 Night 2, which is still 15 days away.

Fans would be disappointed to see not The Rock get involved in some way at WrestleMania 41, as his story as The Final Boss has been closely tied to Cody Rhodes for over a year now. A report from WON vaguely stated that The Rock's WrestleMania status is "uncertain."

It'll be interesting to see if the creative has a major role planned for The Final Boss at The Show of Shows.

