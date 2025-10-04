Triple H and Stephanie McMahon come across as “self-serving,” says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was surprised at last month's Wrestlepalooza event. The 49-year-old was announced as the first inductee in the 2026 class of WWE's Hall of Fame by long-time family friend and former wrestler, The Undertaker.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently reacted to Stephanie's induction into the Hall of Fame. She is set to headline the Class of 2026 and will be inducted by The Undertaker, with the rest of the inductees being included in the buildup to WrestleMania 42. This is a way for the company to reward the former wrestler, given her off-screen efforts, which helped channel the Women's Revolution.

Russo was speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he criticized Stephanie and her husband, Triple H. He said that while Vince McMahon always put talent first, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon come across as self-serving, given The Game's role in the Unreal documentary and Stephanie's podcast.

"They just sometimes, man, they just come across as so self-serving, man. It really does. I mean, from, you know, with surprising Triple H and then now you're surprising Stephanie and seeing Triple H all over Unreal and Stephanie's got her own podcast. I'm just so used to working with Vince when it was talent first. It was always, always, always talent in front of the camera, talent out there. And this is just a completely different mindset, man," Russo said.

With her upcoming inclusion, she becomes the first member of the McMahon family to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since her grandfather, Vincent J. McMahon. Intrestingly, Triple H headlined the Class of 2025 and was accompanied by The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, who was also inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

