Triple H teases major crossover plans for WWE SummerSlam

WWE will present its 38th annual SummerSlam event later this year. The Biggest Party of the Summer is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular in company history, as this will be the inaugural two-night SummerSlam. Triple H continues to build the RAW and SmackDown storylines towards SummerSlam, but he may have just revealed another potential showdown in the works.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been sports-friendly for many years. From NFL greats playing a role in the early days of WrestleMania, to custom championship belts appearing in various victory parades, the company even hosted an in-ring face-off between NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson in June 2024. The viral stunt made headlines as Brunson's NY Knicks beat Haliburton's Indiana Pacers in the NBA's Eastern Conference Playoffs.

WWE was just inserted into viral debates over the NBA Eastern Conference Finals as the same two teams will play Game One this Wednesday. While talking to media, Knicks player Josh Hart talked Haliburton vs. Brunson happening again on the court after last year's match tease, and predicted more NBA players will reach out to Triple H in the off-season in hopes of replicating the success.

"WWE writes a great script. There's gonna be a lot of guys that's going to be trying to get on [there] this summer [laughs]," Josh Hart said.

Triple H took to X/Twitter to respond to Hart's video. The Chief Content Officer claimed his phone has not stopped ringing since the NBA officially announced the Eastern Conference Finals. He then seemed to pitch a potential match at the inaugural two-night SummerSlam set for August 1 & 2 at MetLife Stadium in the NY/NJ area.

"My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since Friday. #SummerSlam is coming to @MetLifeStadium in August…" Triple H wrote.

The WWE Universe is clearly full of Knicks and Pacers fans. The $549.99 Knicks-themed Legacy Title belt from WWEShop is currently sold out. The $549.99 Pacers belt is ready to ship, but only four are in stock as of now.

WWE SummerSlam promotional poster released

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its inaugural two-night SummerSlam PLE on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3. Officials released the SummerSlam 2025 poster this past week, featuring John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and CM Punk.

The 38th annual SummerSlam PLE will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, where WrestleMania 23 and 35 were held. Rapper Cardi B will serve as host of SummerSlam this year, which will be Cena's final appearance at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

