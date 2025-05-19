  • home icon
WWE legend Triple H jokingly takes credit for Jalen Brunson vs Tyrese Haliburton ECF clash ahead of Knicks-Pacers showdown

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 19, 2025 01:53 GMT
WWE legend Triple H jokingly takes credit for Jalen Brunson vs Tyrese Haliburton ECF clash ahead of Knicks-Pacers showdown. [photo: @TripleH/X]
WWE legend Triple H jokingly takes credit for Jalen Brunson vs Tyrese Haliburton ECF clash ahead of Knicks-Pacers showdown. [photo: @TripleH/X]

Triple H brought together Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton almost a year ago during a SmackDown fight between Jake Logan and the LA Knight. The WWE legend could not have chosen a better NBA duo to help bring fans to Madison Square Garden. Haliburton’s Pacers eliminated Brunson and the Knicks in Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals at MSG a few weeks before the event.

Ahead of the Pacers-Knicks rematch, this time in the Eastern Conference finals (ECF), the WWE Chief Content Officer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s almost like we wrote it…”
During the said SmackDown event, Haliburton sided with Jake Paul while Brunson supported the LA Knight. The Pacers star wore Paul’s brass knuckles, forcing the Knicks’ captain to enter the ring with a steel chair. After verbally sparring inside the ring, the NBA players left with their scripted beef unsettled.

There will be nothing scripted when Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson face each other again on Wednesday in Game 1 at MSG. Like last season, the New York Knicks will again hold home-court advantage, but the Indiana Pacers will be unfazed. Haliburton’s clutch performance in Game 7 last year helped his team to a 130-109 win in front of a stunned MSG crowd.

Haliburton looks to make it back-to-back series wins while Brunson tries to even the score. Like Triple H said, it’s almost like the WWE wrote the next chapter of the two point guard’s NBA rivalry.

Jalen Brunson has some unfinished business with Tyrese Haliburton in the playoffs

Jalen Brunson broke his left hand when the New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals. He exited with still 3:02 remaining in the third quarter. Although Indiana led 92-74 following the injury, dooming New York's chance of a comeback.

Tyrese Haliburton pushed the Pacers to a roaring start, leading 39-27 after 12 minutes. He guided his team to win on the road against his team’s traditional rival. Haliburton finished the game with a game-high 26 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson tallied 17 points behind 6-for-17 shooting. He will try to get revenge in his rematch with the Pacers’ franchise cornerstone.

Edited by Michael Macasero
