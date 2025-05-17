“You been soft” - Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton’s verbal altercation in WWE catches steam ahead of ECF showdown

Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton's WWE moment last year has been catching steam ahead of their upcoming Eastern Conference finals clash.

During a SmackDown moment between Logan Paul and LA Knight at Madison Square Garden in June, Brunson and Haliburton carried their NBA rivalry to the WWE realm. After Knight claimed victory in the matchup, the New York Knicks star and the Indiana Pacers star playfully trash-talked each other as they sided with Knight and Paul, respectively.

"You been soft," Jalen Brunson said.

"You lucky," Tyrese Haliburton replied. "I'll be back. You don't wanna see me again."

A video of the moment was shared by WWE's social media in anticipation of their upcoming playoff clash.

"The only @NBA Eastern Conference Finals preview you need," the caption read.

The Knicks and the Pacers previously faced each other in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals. Led by Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers clinched a Game 7 victory on the road against the Jalen Brunson-led Knicks to secure a spot in the conference finals.

Haliburton averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.7 steals in the series while shooting 53.8% from the field, including 43.9% from deep. Meanwhile, Brunson averaged 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 53.2%, including 50.0% from deep, before suffering a left hand fracture in the third quarter of the final game.

This time around, both players and their teams seem even more poised to clinch an NBA title. While they're only halfway done toward their goal, the upcoming series promises an exciting battle.

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years

Both the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers caused major upsets by defeating the reigning NBA champions and the East's top seed to punch their way to the conference finals. However, unlike the Pacers, who reached the stage for the second straight time, the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Jalen Brunson averaged 26.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists against the Boston Celtics in the semifinal series to lead the Knicks to a 4-2 victory. The reigning Clutch Player of the Year shot 44.5%, including 39.1% from deep, as he substantiated his clutch title on multiple occasions in the series.

Coincidentally, the New York Knicks played against the Indiana Pacers in the 2000 Eastern Conference finals, with the Pacers advancing to the NBA finals after a 4-2 win. Moreover, Jalen's father, Rick Brunson, played for the Knicks during the series.

