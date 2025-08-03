Triple H thought he "killed" top star at WWE SummerSlam

WWE CCO Triple H and the rest of the creative team did a great job at Night One of SummerSlam, which saw Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

The Game appeared on the SummerSlam post-show and mentioned the famous singer Jelly Roll, who made his WWE in-ring debut at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Grammy Award nominee teamed up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Triple H gave high praise to Jelly Roll for his debut appearance with the company, as the two watched highlights from the match. The WWE Hall of Famer even said that he thought he had 'killed' the famous singer after a spot where The Maverick assaulted Roll at the announce table.

Ad

Trending

"Right here, I thought to myself, I just killed Jelly Roll," Triple H said. [54:10 to 54:16]

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

It appears that Jelly Roll received a very positive response backstage after his WWE debut, and it will be interesting to see if he continues working with the company, whether in a new storyline or in an angle with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul on SmackDown.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More