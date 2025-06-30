Triple H told to bring former Intercontinental Champion back to WWE after 5 years; the star sends a cryptic message

WWE fans in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, made their voices heard when they chanted a former superstar's name at Triple H during the Night of Champions post-show on Saturday. This was a message to the Chief Content Officer that they want him back.

Riyadh showed some love to Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder), who has been thriving outside WWE ever since he was released by the company in April 2020. He himself has expressed interest in a return, questioning why he has yet to receive the call to come back.

Cardona thanked the fans in a message on his official X/Twitter handle after they chanted his name. He has now sent another cryptic tweet about it after his wife, Chelsea Green, posted about it. She was thrilled to hear them chant her husband's name in the presence of Triple H:

"Is this… are they… do I hear… ?? ILY SAUDI ARABIA #MattCardona," she wrote.

Matt Cardona responded to this with a cryptic quote-tweet. He simply posted the eyes emoji, which may or may not mean something is in the works:

It will be interesting to see if Cardona does make a return under Triple H in the near future. He did get mentioned on SmackDown over a week ago, as part of John Cena's Pipebomb promo.

Kevin Owens mocked Matt Cardona for wanting to return to WWE

While Cardona is pushing for a WWE return, he has been calling himself The King of the Indies. Kevin Owens took note of this during a recent chat with Cody Rhodes on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast.

He hilariously mocked the former Intercontinental Champion for seemingly contradicting himself in his comments:

"I love Matt [Cardona]. The only thing I'll say is, for a guy who loves to be on indies so much, he sure fu**ing talks a lot about how much he wants to be back in WWE. Can't call yourself King of the Indies, and you are going out there telling people, 'I don't know why WWE hasn't signed me; I don't get it. If I were them, I definitely would have signed me,"' Owens said. [From 36:36 to 36:55]

With that being said, it remains to be seen if Matt Cardona will indeed be back. It has been talked about too much for it not to happen at some point.

