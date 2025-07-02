Triple H told to take World Title off top WWE Superstar due to one big reason by wrestling veteran

A noted wrestling veteran recently urged WWE CCO Triple H to immediately take the World Title off a popular RAW Superstar due to a lack of crowd reactions. Tommy Carlucci believes the promotion should take the Women's World Championship off IYO SKY and give it to Rhea Ripley at Evolution 2025.

The former Damage CTRL member has been the champion since March and even went on to retain her title in a show-stealing match at WrestleMania 41. However, there have been criticisms from a certain section of fans as SKY hasn't defended her gold even once since The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 20th.

This will finally change at the upcoming Evolution 2025 as IYO SKY will defend her Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley, whom she had dethroned in March.

Following this week's WWE RAW, on the The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci bluntly stated that Ripley was better suited as a champion. He added that if Triple H and his creative team go in this direction, it could also open doors for a potential match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2025.

"You know the difference between Rhea having the title and IYO having the title? It’s like this and then, it’s like this (signals top and bottom with his hands). You give the title to Rhea at Evolution; now you could have something with Becky, right? You could have a feud with Becky going on and it’s more interesting than IYO," Carlucci said.

Furthermore, the WWE veteran also mentioned that IYO SKY didn't draw any crowd reactions on RAW before coming face-to-face with Rhea Ripley.

"IYO’s promo, and there is a language barrier, there was crickets in the crowd (in Pittsburg). You know the only time they popped was when she said I wanna face Rhea because they heard Rhea Ripley and they’re happy they are having that match at Evolution," he added. [17:49 - 18:19]

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo is not looking forward to Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY at WWE Evolution 2025

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he had little to no interest in watching Ripley and SKY's title match. Russo explained that the two performers had already faced each other on several occasions in WWE and that there was no compelling storyline driving the feud forward.

"Okay, so this match is at Evolution, and I mean, I swear, out of all seriousness, why do I care who wins this match? I couldn't care less. Seriously, like, I would love to ask a mark, 'Who are you cheering for and why?' Because they've wrestled so many times before, there's no heat here, nobody's mad at anybody else, so, you know, 'IYO SKY, I want to beat you because I want to be the best,' and I'm okay, so I'm rooting for you, I guess. I don't know, bro," he said.

It remains to be seen how Ripley fares come July 13th and if she manages to win back the Women's World Title from IYO SKY.

