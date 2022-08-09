Triple H was reportedly "dismayed" at the booking of a top WWE star on the main roster

New WWE head of creative Triple H was unhappy with the way Karrion Kross was presented during his main roster run.

Kross signed with WWE in 2020 and was pushed to the top in NXT. He became the NXT Champion just a few months after signing with the company. He was called up to the main roster on July 19, 2021, but was released in November.

According to reports by Fightful Select, Triple H was "dismayed" at how Kross was booked when he was called up to the main roster last year. Kross and Scarlett were reportedly contacted to return on August 1, before the duo featured a couple of days later on SmackDown.

Kross worked for several other promotions, including MLW and NJPW, and was also on the card of Ric Flair's final match where he faced Davey Boy Smith Jr.

What happened with Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown?

Kross made a surprising return to WWE at the end of last week's SmackDown, along with Scarlett. The former NXT Champion interfered in a segment featuring Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯 Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯#WWE https://t.co/pTdAn7pvsr

Kross attacked McIntyre from the back and Scarlett laid an hourglass in the ring, signaling that Reigns' time is running out. A recent report has claimed that Kross could be added to the feud between McIntyre and Reigns. The report also added that there were plans for Kross to feud with Reigns for one of his titles as the USA Network wants one world title on the Red brand.

McIntyre is the current #1 contender to Reigns' world title after he defeated Sheamus on the SmackDown before SummerSlam. The two Superstars are booked to face each other at the Clash at the Castle show, which will take place next month in the United Kingdom.

It remains to be seen how Kross will be involved in this feud if he will be added to the match.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali