"Triple H will release her soon," "Has no spot in WWE,"- Fans react to 34-year-old star's current run

Triple H has provided much-needed depth to the WWE roster by bringing back multiple formerly released names along with promoting numerous talents from NXT.

However, a star-studded roster often results in some wrestlers being used as stepping stones for others. The same seems to be the case with Mia Yim (aka Michin), whose booking since the return to the global juggernaut has been a major talking point among fans.

Michin returned to her old hunting ground a few months after Triple H took over the creative control from his father-in-law Vince McMahon. The 34-year-old joined forces with The O.C., helping AJ Styles and Co. in their feud against The Judgment Day. However, she has not done anything notable since then and is often on the losing end of her matches.

Michin has not won a singles match on TV programming in nearly a year. The unfortunate streak continued on last night's SmackDown, where she suffered a defeat against Bianca Belair in the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match.

Fans aren't too pleased with the way Triple H-led creative has booked The O.C. member since her return, and many took to social media to air their grievances

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Michin was visibly frustrated after her loss on WWE SmackDown

Michin was one of the first names brought back to WWE by Triple H after the latter replaced Vince McMahon as creative head. However, she has not been given many opportunities to shine and has just two singles victories on TV programming since November 2022.

Mia once again suffered a loss on SmackDown, this time to Bianca Belair in the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. The 34-year-old seemed quite frustrated in a post-match interview, where she also highlighted a lack of support from her fellow stablemate, AJ Styles.

"Every week, I get embarrassed. I don't have the boys, I don't have AJ, I don't have anyone. I'm so sick of being the sacrificial lamb. I'm tired of being a stepping stone. I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired. All my soul, I'm reclaiming my time," said Michin.

Michin has previously noted that Triple H was a huge reason behind her return to WWE. The O.C. member was formerly released from her contract in 2021 under the older regime of Vince McMahon. However, things have not changed much booking-wise under the Game's creative direction.