Triple H and WWE have closed the door on current AEW star's return (Exclusive)

Triple H may not bring back his long-time friend and mentor to WWE anytime soon. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed whether Ric Flair's return is on the cards after WrestleMania 41.

The Nature Boy didn't show up at The Showcase of The Immortals despite much speculation that he would confront John Cena.

Flair previously said he would stop Cena from breaking his record for most world titles. That turned out to be an empty threat, as The Franchise Player dethroned Cody Rhodes to capture his 17th world championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Vince Russo joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge to review Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

While addressing whether Flair's relationship with WWE is over, Russo said that the management isn't going to bring him back into the fold at this stage of his career.

"Bro, there were a lot of people thinking we were gonna see [Ric] Flair [at WrestleMania 41]. I'm like, 'No way.' Bro, they're not gonna bring Flair back at this point in time. No way, bro," Russo said. (From 1:11:17 to 1:11:27)

Flair claimed that he is still under AEW contract, which shuts down the possibility of his return to his old stomping grounds for the foreseeable future.

