"Triple H You Brilliant Man" - WWE Universe thinks Austin Theory's former rival will dethrone him as champion at Elimination Chamber

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 10, 2023 21:23 IST
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE!
Triple H is currently focused on the Road to WrestleMania, and the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is the last stop. Recently, part of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to claim Austin Theory's former rival and mentor, Johnny Gargano, would be the one to dethrone him as the top champion of the red brand.

Last year, Johnny Gargano returned to the company when Triple H took over the creative duties following Vince McMahon's retirement. Upon his return, the Rebel Heart spent most of his time on the red brand alongside Candice LeRae and Dexter Lumis.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory won the United States Championship on two occasions. WWE Universe feels Triple H is setting up a major redemption angle for Gargano, and he could be the one to dethrone Theory, who might end up facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39 according to reports.

Check out some of the reactions:

Who will walk out of #WWEChamber as #USChampion? https://t.co/hxJda8mNBf
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano Gargano wins US champion and Champa return to challenge him at WrestleMania
@WWE @JohnnyGargano JOHNNY WRESTLING https://t.co/uxaljD81LR
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano I just want Gargano to have a fantastic showing, he’s been under-utilised since his return and he such a great wrestler!!
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano He’s the only one that makes sense. If they’re going to do Theory Vs Cena that doesn’t need the title. Bronson Reed that’s self explanatory. Montez and Priest are both in tag teams so hoping for Johnny or Seth https://t.co/yrg1lcuu68
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano I think Johnny will be the dark houses winner
LFG!!!!! JOHNNY GARGANO IS IN THE CHAMBER!!!!!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 TRIPLE H YOU BRILLIANT MAN🥹 #WWERAW https://t.co/6yNBm3HJfu
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano My heart wants Johnny Gargano.
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano The Agenda https://t.co/NNFxsQhzDq
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano Gargano look like he could win, then NO ONE WILL SURVIVE HITS!, Gargano vs Ciampa WM!
Montez Ford or Johnny Gargano winning the US title at Elimination Chamber would rule. https://t.co/gAPmuaaR1Q

Several theories indicate that Johnny Gargano will win the match and his first major title on the main roster under the new era.

Johnny Gargano has beaten Austin Theory on WWE RAW under the Triple H Era

By the end of 2021, Johnny Gargano had left the world of professional wrestling after his brief run with the developmental brand. Last year, he returned to the company under Triple H's new era and joined WWE RAW.

Upon his return, Austin Theory was his first rival on the main roster, who was Mr. MITB at the time. A year before their clash on the main roster, Theory was working on the red brand as Vince McMahon's protege.

The two stars had a minor feud that concluded on the premier episode of WWE RAW. The Rebel Heart became one of the few superstars on the main roster in recent times to defeat Austin Theory.

youtube-cover

Gargano and Seth Rollins have gained a pinfall over Theory and will enter the Elimination Chamber match in Montreal, where A-Town will be defending his United States Championship.

Do you think Theory will lose the title ahead of WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

