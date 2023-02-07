Top WWE Star is "ready" for rumored match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39

After various reports suggesting that John Cena will face WWE RAW star Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, the potential opponent of the 16-time World Champion has had his say on the match.

Theory has made it very clear that he grew up a die-hard Cena fan, but since he started making his own path in WWE, he has now come to the realization that his childhood idol needs to be taken out before he can move forward in his career.

During a recent interview with Sporf, the current United States Champion was asked if he would be prepared to take on the leader of the Cenation if they were ever to face off.

"How would I prepare for John Cena? I’m ready, man. I think I’m already there. I don’t think there’s any preparing for that. For me at least. For other people, sure. That’s a hell of a mountain to climb. John Cena needs to be prepared for me. For sure, man. For sure." (H/T Sporf)

Cena is no stranger to big matches at WrestleMania, having gone toe-to-toe with huge stars such as The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Batista at the historic event.

Current WWE Star praises John Cena

A former rival of the WWE Icon has seemingly changed his tune on him recently, as Seth Rollins has sung the praises of the 16-time World Champion at a press event for WWE 2K23.

Speaking with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth declared Cena as an incredible mentor to him as well as hailing the 45-year-old as the greatest of all time.

"John's the GOAT man. John's the best. John is incredible. And you know, I'm a footnote, really, in his career. John influenced so many talents over the years, he was a generational guy. For me though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John. I learned a lot being in the ring with John. I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. And John still is a mentor to me, even now, even though he isn't around that often." [1:32-2:00] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full interview below:

John Cena's most recent outing in the ring came on the last SmackDown of 2022 as he and Kevin Owens defeated the team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

