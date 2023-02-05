“Even though he isn’t around” - Former WWE Champion on John Cena’s impact despite his absence

WWE Superstar John Cena is now a part-timer, spending more of his time on movie sets than inside the squared circle. Despite this, the once poster boy and go-to guy for the Stamford-based promotion is still one of the most hugely popular and massive names known worldwide.

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated amid WWE 2k23 hype, which is set to be released later this year in May, with The Franchise Player once again is on the cover of the video game.

When asked what Rollins thinks about Cena still being around after all these years and what the two meant to each other in their respective careers, Seth had this to say:

"John's the GOAT man. John's the best. John is incredible. And you know, I'm a footnote, really, in his career. John influenced so many talents over the years, he was a generational guy. For me though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John. I learned a lot being in the ring with John. I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. And John still is a mentor to me, even now, even though he isn't around that often." [1:32-2:00]

You can watch the entire video clip below:

Rollins and Cena have faced each other several times in the past, most notably when they wrestled for over an hour on WWE RAW back in 2018.

Will WWE WrestleMania 39 feature both Seth Rollins and John Cena in prominent matches?

Whilst Seth Rollins has always been part of some of the most remarkable contests in big events over the years, Cena has been absent for the most part in recent times. This trend may change in Hollywood this year, as both superstars are rumored to be competing on the show.

Seth and Logan Paul's match has already been teased after the latter eliminated The Visionary from the 2023 Royal Rumble in a shocking fashion. While Austin Theory, on the other hand, has also been teasing an eventual bout with Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect.

