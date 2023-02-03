WWE WrestleMania 39 card: Every confirmed and rumored match at the event

WWE WrestleMania 39 has some spectacular matches on the card after the culmination of Royal Rumble and more dream showdowns could be added based on the latest rumors. Hailed as the Show of Shows, the extravaganza will emanate from the SoFi Stadium in California at the heart of Hollywood.

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley have booked their tickets for WWE WrestleMania 39 after winning the signature Royal Rumble matches. The Nightmares will have a shot at the World Titles in April. Ripley has chosen SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to be her opponent while Rhodes has challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Alongside these two confirmed matches, Bianca Belair will put the RAW Women's Championship on the line against the winner of the Elimination Chamber. The event on February 18 currently has Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez booked for a Chamber match. Two other female wrestlers are yet to be added.

Just like every other major Premium Live Event, WWE WrestleMania 39 also has its fair share of rumors enveloping. John Cena's return is the head-turner though. Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai also have two heavyweight competitors rumored for 'Mania. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is expected to be in another Big 4 event after getting his first elimination at Royal Rumble.

The Bloodline is in a state of turmoil since Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns. The former Honorary Uce is now a huge favorite to win the tag team titles alongside Kevin Owens. Complimenting that star-studded spectacle could be another title bout. Lastly, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther is rumored to face two opponents at WrestleMania 39.

Below is the complete list of rumored matches for WWE WrestleMania 39:-

John Cena vs. Austin Theory

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens - Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship Match

Here are the confirmed matches for WWE WrestleMania 39:-

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Undipusted WWE Universal Championship Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bianca Belair vs. Winner of Elimination Chamber - WWE RAW Women's Championship Match

The deadline for WrestleMania Hollywood plans is approaching soon. Expect to see some blockbuster matches added to the card and rumors coming into shape.

Who could Brock Lesnar face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

The Beast Incarnate is reportedly being planned for both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania Hollywood Premium Live Events. He is about to continue his story with Bobby Lashley at the Chamber, after being eliminated by the All Mighty in the Royal Rumble, and the feud will eventually culminate at 'Mania.

In singles matches, Lesnar and Lashley each shared a victory. They have fought numerous times in multi-superstar matches with Brock always coming out on top. Could Elimination Chamber be different or will Brock Lesnar give a repeat of last year? Time will tell.

