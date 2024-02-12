Trish Stratus addresses viral Taylor Swift picture from Super Bowl LVIII

WWE legend Trish Stratus couldn’t help but address a viral Taylor Swift picture from Super Bowl LVIII. The WWE Hall of Famer took to X/Twitter to react to Swift’s popular photo.

Super Bowl LVII was a massive success as 61,629 people took to the stadium to watch defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs defeat the National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers 25–22 in overtime.

Megastar Taylor Swift was among the big names who attended Super Bowl LVII. She was there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. Many dubbed the game as the "Taylor Swift Bowl" or "Swiftie Bowl," referencing the singer-songwriter and her fans, who are known as Swifties.

During the contest, Swift was seen raising one finger over her head while cheering for Kelce and his team. The finger-point gesture has become popular among the WWE Universe as an acknowledgment to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Many fans joked that Taylor Swift acknowledged The Tribal Chief during Super Bowl LVIII. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus reacted to the photo with a throwback of her own doing the same one-finger point during her prime.

Check out Trish Stratus’ reaction to the viral picture below:

Chief’s victory sent Swift and her fanbase home happy. She became one of the most talked about celebrities at the Super Bowl this year.

Trish Stratus and Taylor Swift could feature at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE is always ready to pull in some big names to build hype around its product and top premium live events. With WrestleMania XL coming up, fans could see Triple H bring some big stars to the screen once again.

Trish Stratus has featured in some big matches and storylines in recent times. She could return to The Show of Shows to interfere in a big match and get into another storyline heading into WWE SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift could feature at the show as a spectator or appear to perform for the fans. A performance from the megastar would make headlines. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce could also appear to begin a celebrity rivalry with a top superstar for the future.

Either way, her star power will bring a lot more eyeballs to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion’s product. It would be a big move ahead of The Show of Shows.

