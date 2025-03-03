Trish Stratus breaks character to praise WWE rivals ahead of RAW

WWE legend Trish Stratus broke character to praise her Elimination Chamber opponents ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The Hall of Famer was in action at the premium live event this past Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

Stratus teamed up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber 2025 to defeat Candice LeRae and Nia Jax. The veteran took to social media following the victory and praised her rivals. Trish Stratus noted that Jax and LeRae made a great effort at Elimination Chamber.

"Shout out to @linafanene & @candicelerae - a helluva team. Mad respect for both of y’all," she wrote.

Trish Status also praised Tiffany Stratton and claimed it would be "Tiffy Time" for a while moving forward.

"Thank you Toronto!! You always give me so much love. What an epic event to be a part of! Loved teaming with @tiffanywwe, she is the one we should all keep eyes on. Next stop for her is Wrestlemania and I can’t wait to see her shine! It’s gonna be #TiffyTime for a long time🩷✨," wrote Trish Stratus.

You can check out the veteran's message in the Instagram post below:

Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 3 edition of SmackDown. The Buff Barbie will be defending the title against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

Former WWE writer criticizes Trish Stratus' opponent following Elimination Chamber

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Candice LeRae and suggested she doesn't belong on the roster.

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton defeated Candice LeRae and Nia Jax in a back-and-forth match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that he didn't want to pick on LeRae but claimed that she only has a job due to Shawn Michaels. Russo also claimed that The Poison Pixie was never going to get over on the main roster.

"Let's concentrate more time on who we're going to go with and let's cut the fat," Russo said. "If it's me, I hate to pick on her, I really do hate to pick on her, but, let's be honest, Shawn Michaels fell in love with Johnny Gargano. Johnny Gargano should not be on the show and, if that's not bad enough, Johnny Gargano's wife is on the show. That girl is never gonna be a star. She's never gonna be over in a million years. So, I know that, so you know what? We kinda need to eliminate that." [From 12:00 – 12:38]

You can check out the video below:

Trish Status got a great reaction from her hometown crowd at Elimination Chamber this past Saturday night. It will be interesting to see when the 49-year-old makes another appearance for the company.

