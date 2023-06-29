Trish Stratus buries former WWE champion with scathing message

Trish Stratus will compete in her first WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday, and she is confident about winning it. The Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to send a scathing message to Zelina Vega.

On July 1, 2023, at WWE Money in the Bank, Trish Stratus will face off against Vega, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zoey Stark, and Becky Lynch in a high-stakes ladder match. The winner will earn a guaranteed title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

In a recent tweet, Vega claimed that if she wins the MITB ladder match, she will put the LWO logo on the briefcase. Trish Stratus quoted her tweet and claimed that the former Women's Tag Team Champion doesn't need to worry about customizing the briefcase as the latter won't win it in London.

"Well, you won’t be, so you don’t have to worry about it, sweetie. I know you do your little cosplay thing and PRETEND to be characters, and look at you now, PRETENDING to be someone who might actually win a match when there’s @WWE GOAT in it. It’s cute. At least you’ll be able to say you were in a match with me as a career highlight now. #ThankYouTrish."

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus comments on competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match

This week on WWE's The Bump, Cathy Kelley caught up with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. The veteran expressed excitement about being part of the MITB match and wanted to win the coveted contract. She has her sights set on eventually becoming the women's champion again.

"Look, we did not have these opportunities back in the day. I have to say, it's very exciting for me to be part of this match. It's big time for me to be part of it, with the superstars in it, because we can easily dominate all of them. I'm excited by this opportunity, and of course, the outcome of getting the contract and possibly becoming women's champion is very exciting. I haven't been women's champion in a few years, quite a few years."

Stratus went on to describe the strategies that she will be using to win at Money in the Bank. You can read more about it here.

