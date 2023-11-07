Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, and several other WWE stars react to Nia Jax's new look

Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, Zelina Vega, and more WWE stars have reacted to Nia Jax's new look ahead of RAW.

Nia Jax was the final superstar in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year but didn't last long in the match. Several superstars teamed up to eliminate Jax and she disappeared from WWE television for several months.

She made her official return to the company during the Women's World Championship match between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley on the September 11 edition of the red brand. Jax competed in the Fatal 5-Way match for the title this past weekend at Crown Jewel but The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley was able to escape with the victory.

Jax took to her Instagram recently to show off her new look with several photos. John Cena even makes a cameo in one of the images she shared on social media.

Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Trish Stratus, and AEW star CJ Perry all noted that Jax looked amazing with their reactions to her new look as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Jax's new look on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Nia Jax praises Charlotte Flair

Before making her return to the company, Nia Jax complimented several superstars on WWE's roster.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the 39-year-old praised multiple superstars and compared Charlotte Flair to Roman Reigns. Jax noted that Flair was "The Head of the Women's Table", and added that all the women in the division are incredible.

"I'm obsessed with Asuka," Jax said. "I had such amazing chemistry with Asuka. Charlotte is just top tier, The Head of the Women's Table. All the women are incredible. I like seeing what Zoey Stark is doing, teaming up with Trish [Stratus]. I love Dakota Kai, I love IYO SKY." [4:26 – 4:42]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Nia Jax looks to be in great shape and could pose a threat to Rhea Ripley if the two were to ever battle in a singles match for the Women's World Championship. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead of Nia Jax on WWE RAW.

