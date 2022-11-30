Trish Stratus hilariously mocks Seth Rollins' outfit from WWE RAW

Seth Rollins hasn't been able to live down the outfit he wore last night on WWE RAW.

The Visionary has been known to don some over-the-top outfits in recent years, but few have gotten more attention than the lace attire he was seen sporting on WWE RAW last night.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to social media this afternoon to post a comparison video of her and Seth "Freakin" Rollins wearing similar outfits on RAW, asking the WWE Universe as to who wore it better. Tweeting out:

"Who wore it better? @WWERollins," Trish Stratus said in a tweet.

The former United States Champion is yet to reply to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Will Seth Rollins get the WWE United States Championship back from Austin Theory?

On the Saturday night edition of WWE Survivor Series, Seth Rollins lost the WWE United States Championship in a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and the new champion Austin Theory.

Two days later, Rollins came out in the black lace outfit that Trish Stratus subsequently teased him for, in order to get under Austin Theory's skin, hoping to get another shot at the United States Title.

While Theory agreed to give him another shot, he said it would take place at a time of his choosing. As of now, we do not know when this title match could go down, but WWE doesn't have another premium live event scheduled until the Royal Rumble at the end of January, so you know.

It's very likely that the two men will square off for the title on an episode of Monday Night RAW before the year is over.

What do you make of Trish Stratus' tweet? Do you think she pulled off the outfit better than Seth "Freakin" Rollins did last night on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : Who wore it better? Trish Stratus Seth Rollins 0 votes