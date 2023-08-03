Trish Stratus lashes out at "idiot" WWE personality in a heated tweet

Trish Stratus took to Twitter to lash out at WWE personality and current authority figure Adam Pearce.

It was recently confirmed that Stratus will face her arch-rival Becky Lynch in two weeks' time when Monday Night RAW is hosted in Canada. However, a large portion of the WWE Universe was upset with the fact that Stratus vs. Lynch didn't make it to the SummerSlam main card.

Taking to Twitter, Stratus took a major dig at Pearce and also reminded him that she is from Toronto and not Winnipeg:

"Checking to see if I’m even available on the 14th…And @ScrapDaddyAP, Winnipeg is NOT a home field advantage. I’m from Toronto, you idiot. Hair & Makeup by @muavee" wrote Stratus

Check out Stratus' tweet and message to Pearce:

Grayson Waller recently expressed interest in working alongside Trish Stratus

WWE star Grayson Waller has been a popular figure since moving up to the main roster.

In recent weeks, he has worked alongside John Cena, Edge, and Jey Uso. Waller has now expressed his interest in working with the multi-time Women's Champion.

Speaking in a recent interview, Waller highlighted his recent achievements on the main roster. He further mentioned that having Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic. Waller said:

"I've ticked off a lot of boxes. I've had Hall of Famers, social media superstars like Logan Paul. He's probably the biggest name in WWE technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic."

Stratus' current feud with Becky Lynch began several weeks ago when the former turned her back on The Man. At the Night of Champions premium live event, Stratus defeated Lynch in a singles match with help from Zoey Stark.

