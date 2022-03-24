"It's nerve-wracking" - Trish Stratus comments on Lita's match at Elimination Chamber and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

Trish Stratus revealed that returning to the ring after a long lay-off can be "nerve-wracking". She also opened up about Lita's recent match against Becky Lynch and Stone Cold Steve Austin's upcoming segment at WrestleMania 38.

The four-time Women's Champion challenged Big Time Becks for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber last month in Saudi Arabia. The Rattlesnake is currently set to confront Kevin Owens on Night One of the Show of Shows.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, Trish Stratus stated that returning to the ring after a long time can be nerve-wracking. She was excited to see Lita back in the squared circle and is looking forward to watching Austin appear at WrestleMania.

"She's my bestie. I was at home. She is my son's godmother. We were watching her, cheering her on," said Stratus. "It was great. Believe me, I'm sure 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is going through this right now, when you get back in the ring after being away for so long, it's nerve-wracking. You also know that you've left an impression on the fans' minds of who you are and what you bring to the ring. To be able to live up to that. Can I? You don't know."

Stratus also spoke about her match with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019, where she competed for the last time in WWE.

"Honestly, you don't know until you get into the ring," she added. "For me, personally, when I faced Charlotte, I knew what I could do practicing. But the energy, the stamina, are the fans still into you, will they react, am I fast enough, do I have that innate ability to go the way I did before? Thankfully, I find that wrestling is like riding a bike. That's what I discovered after my match with Charlotte. It's exciting to see someone come back. It's also a cool thing to step back into the mix and fans are still there for you right where you left off, which is really cool."

Trish Stratus is prepared for WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is only a few days away, and the former Women's Champion is prepared in case WWE needs her to appear at the event. However, there hasn't been any official indication of Trish Stratus appearing on the Show of Shows.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated in another interview that she carries her wrestling boots everywhere she goes. She has expressed interest in facing stars such as Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, who would also be eager to take on Stratus.

