Trish Stratus makes astonishing demand to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently demanded the company book her in an iconic stipulation match.

Stratus has been a significant name in the Stamford-based promotion for decades. She debuted as a heel on the March 19, 2000, episode of Sunday Night Heat. The veteran quickly made a name for herself and became one of the most decorated female wrestlers in the company's history.

The 47-year-old returned to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39 to join forces with Becky Lynch and Lita. However, she betrayed the popular duo in April 2023, turning heel in the process. Stratus is currently aligned with Zoey Stark on RAW, and both of them have been feuding with Lynch.

In a recent interview with TVA Sports, Stratus expressed her desire to compete in a cage match. She further mentioned that it does not matter if it's a Hell in a Cell or an Elimination Chamber bout.

"Imprison me in a cage. I’ve never had a cage match! And it doesn’t matter what kind of cage. The one without the roof, a Hell in a Cell, or an Elimination Chamber. There were so many things we weren’t allowed to do back then. I remember being hit with a chair once, and everyone was freaking out. And I was like, 'My goodness, can you just hit me with a chair?' So now I want a cage!" [H/T Post Wrestling]

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom



Yes

OR

Nah So some of you have been asking to see the photos from this shoot … do y’all wanna see the photos?? Comment belowYes #ThankYouTrish ORNah

Many wrestlers were not happy to see Trish Stratus and Lita main event WWE RAW in 2004, according to Jim Ross

Despite concluding their full-time careers years ago, Trish Stratus and Lita are still among the most prominent female superstars in the business. They also became the first two female competitors to main event WWE's flagship weekly show, RAW, in December 2004.

On an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said that many male wrestlers were p*ssed off because Stratus and Lita were booked to main event RAW.

"They were the first females to main event RAW, which I thought was great. That's a lot bigger deal even today than people give it credit for. Many pi*sed-off wrestlers with testicles. What the hell is going on here? They [Lita and Stratus] deserved the opportunity, and they delivered."

𝖜𝖜𝖋 𝖉𝖎𝖛𝖆 𝖍𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 @wwf___diva Trish Stratus and Lita try to settle their issues in the ring - July 2001

Trish Stratus is still going strong after so many years at the top of the card. She has won numerous titles during her WWE tenure and could be eyeing another title victory before eventually retiring from in-ring competition.

Do you want to see Trish Stratus in a cage match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here