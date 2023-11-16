Trish Stratus, Maxxine Dupri, and many other WWE Superstars react to Carmella's recent heartfelt post

WWE Superstar Carmella recently took to Instagram to post a heartfelt picture that caught the attention of Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, and many other stars of the pro wrestling fraternity.

The Princess of Staten Island has been away from TV programming since March. While she earlier took time off due to an injury suffered at a live event, she later revealed that she is about to become a mother. Carmella is married to WWE personality Corey Graves, and the duo recently announced the birth of their baby boy, Dimitri. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is also stepmom to Corey's other children from his previous marriage.

A week after welcoming her first child into the world, the Princess of Staten Island took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message:

"one week of loving you, dimitri paul. a love like ive never felt before. the baby boy i prayed for is finally here. my miracle," she said.

Many current and former WWE stars quickly reacted to the post, with names like Trish Stratus, Maxxine Dupri, and Nikki Bellar sharing their love in the comment section.

Screengrab of some of the comments!

Carmella's WWE colleague Alexa Bliss is also expecting her first child this year

Alexa Bliss could follow Carmella's steps into motherhood as the former RAW Women's Champion also expects her first child in December this year.

Little Miss Bliss has been on the sidelines since losing to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble earlier this year. While her hiatus was due to a lack of direction from the creative team, it became a maternity leave.

The female stars are expected to return to the squared circle after a few months. While Bliss looked set to be involved in a program with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy before her break, the Princess of Staten Island had just formed a tag team with Chelsea Green.

However, with Bray Wyatt no longer among us, Little Miss Bliss will be working a different storyline upon her return. Chelsea Green has also found a new tag team partner in Piper Niven, and thus, it'll be interesting to see what Carmella does when she returns to the WWE programming.

