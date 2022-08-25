"It was unbelievable" - Trish Stratus on one of the most forgotten matches of her career

Trish Stratus has had a lot of great matches in her WWE career that isn't talked about much today.

One of her most notable matches early on in her career was against Stephanie McMahon in 2001 at the WWE No Way Out event. McMahon went on to win the match, which might be why many fans don't talk about it in 2022 as one of Trish's standout moments.

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on Ring the Belle to discuss various subjects. When asked about her rivalry with Stephanie McMahon, which led to a match between the two women at No Way Out in 2001, Stratus called it an underrated match that many have forgotten about.

“[It] is one of those underrated, not talked about matches that was...It was a battle," Trish Stratus said. "A war, it was unbelievable. It was intense, the fans were into it, just defined good guy — bad guy roles.”

Trish Stratus reveals that William Regal and Triple H helped put the match with Stephanie McMahon together

In 2001, Trish's match with Stephanie McMahon received a lot of praise from the WWE Universe for being a very physical bout that wasn't generally seen in women's matches then.

The intense and physical nature of the match could be credited to William Regal and Triple H, who helped the two women put the match together.

The funniest part is that Stratus revealed at the time that she didn't realize things were happening between Triple H and Stephanie behind the scenes.

“So, Regal was helping us, and we got to the ring early, and we did some stuff. And Triple H was working with us," Trish Stratus said. "Now, at the time, I thought, I can’t believe someone like Triple H — this main event guy is helping these two girls do this match. Little did I know, they were not official at the time. Now I understand why he was helping his girl out.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

