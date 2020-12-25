Trish Stratus opens up on a potential match with a WWE Superstar

Trish Stratus appeared on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast to discuss a number of topics. This included what it would take for her to return to WWE and a possible match against current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. This is a match many fans have been dreaming of since their face-off at Royal Rumble back in 2018.

Trish Stratus recalled the aforementioned moment at the Royal Rumble, remembering how fans were buzzing at such a small interaction between the two superstars.

"When we had a simple face-off at Royal Rumble and people are still buzzing about it how many years later and talking about it like it's a dream match." H/t Wrestling Inc

Stratus has a great amount of respect for Sasha Banks and believes that even if she was in her prime or not, the two of them would make a nice pairing. However, she quickly quelled all hopes, by stating that she is not confirming anything.

"I mean prime or even not prime, I feel like Sasha and I have this like thing that I think fans want to see and I think deep down I would like to see. I love her so much; I respect her as a person and as an athlete and as a performer and as a friend. And I love what she does in the ring. Not to say I'm coming back; I'm just saying that's someone that I think...Trish Stratus and Sasha Banks is a nice pairing." H/t Wrestling Inc

Sasha Banks herself is interested in a match with Trish Stratus

Sasha Banks herself has expressed interest in having a match with Trish Stratus. In an interview with ProSieben MAXX, The Boss revealed that a match with Trish Stratus would be her dream. In fact, Banks is confident it will happen, if WWE shell out the money. You can read more about it here.

This is certainly a dream match for any wrestling fan from any generation. It is the perfect idea of a match that meshes both the old and the new, and both women are interested. Hopefully, WWE can make it happen.