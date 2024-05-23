Trish Stratus poses with Rhea Ripley cosplayer; Mami reacts

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has reacted to Trish Stratus' recent picture with a cosplayer. The latter was wearing a Mami outfit.

Ripley is one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling today. She boasts a massive fan following and occasionally posts fan cosplays on her Instagram stories.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently clicked a few pictures with a John Cena and a Rhea Ripley cosplayer. The duo seemed incredibly excited to pose for photos with the WWE legend.

Ripley noticed the photos and shared one on her official Instagram handle as a reaction. Check out her story below:

What does Trish Stratus think of Rhea Ripley?

Calling Trish Stratus the greatest female star in WWE history won't be a stretch. WWE confirmed this by naming her the #1 spot on its list of the 50 Greatest Woman Superstars.

Ripley is quite possibly the biggest female star of this generation. Trish had the following to say about Ripley in an interview with Brioux TV:

"Right now, I’m really loving Rhea Ripley. She’s in a whole other league. She brings so much and people love to hate her. When you’re a bad guy, but the crowd is loving you so much that they want to cheer you, that’s a special thing that you have that je ne sais quoi. She definitely has that. She’s worked really hard to be where she is right now and she’s on a great journey. Her trajectory has been really fun to watch and I was able to see it firsthand. She loves the business so much."

Ripley has done quite possibly the best work of her career over the past two years. She joined The Judgment Day, had a year-long title reign, and was in a hit onscreen romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio. She is currently on a hiatus due to injury.

