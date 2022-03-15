"If the opponent was perfect" - Trish Stratus on possibly having another title run in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus says she'd love to win one more championship against an ideal opponent.

Stratus is a seven-time WWE Women's Champion and a former one-time Hardcore Champion. She's regarded by many as the greatest female superstar in the company's history. She was immensely popular during the Attitude Era, and the legend had memorable feuds with stars like Lita and Mickie James.

During a recent virtual signing with Highspots, Stratus was asked whether she would want to make an in-ring comeback for one more title run. Though the WWE Hall of Famer seemed receptive to the idea, she had one condition for it.

"Hell yeah. The timing? Maybe it was if the opponent was perfect," said Stratus.

When asked if she was jealous of Lita's return to the squared circle, the legend praised her former rival by saying she did an "amazing" job.

"No, I'm excited and supportive. She did amazing and tore it up. She represented us." (H/T Fightful)

Stratus previously returned to the ring at WWE SummerSlam 2019, where she lost to Charlotte Flair.

Trish Stratus' friend and former rival Lita is also ready for another title run

Trish Stratus and The Extreme Diva have broken many barriers for women in WWE. They were the first to main-event an episode of Monday Night RAW. The duo also competed in the first Women's Royal Rumble match and at WWE Evolution, the company's first-ever all-women pay-per-view

During an appearance on the After The Bell, Lita explained that, like Stratus, she's prepared for one more title run.

"I do want to continue to train, not actively for a championship, but knowing the way that WWE works, you get those opportunities a lot of times without notice," said Lita. "One thing I wish, is that I would have had a little bit more time to prepare. If I'm closer to being ready, my body already feels good, and if there is an opportunity to seize that fifth title run, I'm ready."

