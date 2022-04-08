Trish Stratus praises past WrestleMania opponent in response to a fan tweet

Trish Stratus praised former WWE Superstar Jazz in response to a fan's tweet, calling the former champion a "Bada**."

After making the transition from ECW to WWE, Jazz went on to have a rivalry with Trish Stratus. The former captured the women's championship in their second match on RAW. The Female Fighting Phenom then successfully defended her title against Trish Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania 18.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently replied to a fan on Twitter who praised Lita, Trish, and Jazz for their triple threat match at The Show of Shows.

"You right about @Phenom_Jazz!! She’s a BADA**!!" Stratus wrote.

O.B. Cryer @O_B_KOOL @dontesfaye_ @Phenom_Jazz @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas Definitely.. Jazz still the only black woman to walk in Wrestlemania as champ and leave Wrestlemania as champ she was a badass. Trish & Lita were also super over with the fans. I thought all 3 killed it. One of my favorite matches on the card! @dontesfaye_ @Phenom_Jazz @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas Definitely.. Jazz still the only black woman to walk in Wrestlemania as champ and leave Wrestlemania as champ she was a badass. Trish & Lita were also super over with the fans. I thought all 3 killed it. One of my favorite matches on the card!

After almost three years with the company, Jazz was released from WWE in 2004. She briefly returned and feuded with Mickie James over the women's title before being rereleased in 2007.

What is Trish Stratus up to after retiring from WWE?

Stratus retired from WWE in 2006, going out on top as a seven-time women's champion. She then became a Tough Enough coach in 2011 before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Hall of Famer briefly returned for a few matches, the last being against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. After an action-packed contest, the latter forced Stratus to tap out to the Figure-Eight Leglock.

When asked about potentially returning to the company and eventually having a title run with Highspots Virtual Signing, the Hall of Famer stated she would be open to having one more title run with the right opponent.

"Hell yeah. The timing? Maybe it was if the opponent was perfect."

The veteran also expressed how proud she was of Lita's 2022 Royal Rumble appearance, adding that she would consider the possibility of teaming up with her former tag partner.

Stratus is arguably one of the most influential figures in WWE history. With her contributions to the industry, she has inspired generations of superstars. She, Lita, Jazz, and many more are considered groundbreakers in women's wrestling.

