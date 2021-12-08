"Gimmie more" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch rivalry

Last night, the main event of WWE RAW between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan had everybody talking today.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus hyped up the match yesterday on social media on the anniversary of her main event match on RAW against Lita, sending Liv Morgan a text message telling her essentially that it was her time.

While Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan by holding the bottom rope last night and cheating to win, it seems like this rivalry between Lynch and Morgan is far from over. Trish Stratus took to social media this afternoon to show her support for the storyline and her desire to see more, simply tweeting out:

"Gimme more! @BeckyLynchWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce," Trish Stratus tweeted.

When will Liv Morgan get her rematch against Becky Lynch?

Many members of the WWE Universe believed last night that Liv Morgan was going to close the show by holding the RAW Women's Championship high above her head, but Becky Lynch assured that that didn't happen as she once again cheated to obtain victory.

Since the match didn't have a clean and definitive conclusion, Morgan clearly has a case to get another shot at Lynch in the near future.

With WWE stacking up the card for Day 1, you have to imagine that a rematch this big will be added to the company's first big pay-per-view of 2022.

There are three more episodes of RAW before Day 1, so there is plenty of time for WWE to build up hype for the big rematch between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan for the RAW Women's Championship. Will the outcome be different in the rematch? We'll find out soon enough.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of the main event of WWE RAW last night between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan? Do you want to see more like Trish Stratus does? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should Liv Morgan get her rematch against Becky Lynch at Day 1? Yes No 3 votes so far