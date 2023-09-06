Trish Stratus reacts to being praised by WWE Hall of Famer

Trish Stratus took on Becky Lynch at WWE Payback in a brutal steel cage match. The match was well received, and Trish, in particular, has been highly praised by a Hall of Famer.

The Steel Cage match between Trish and Becky put an end to a months-long feud between the two megastars. It is also possible that the match has signaled the end of Stratus' current run with the company. Since Wrestlemania 39, the former Women's Champion has worked a full-time schedule with WWE. It is the most she has appeared on television since her original retirement 17 years ago.

If the 47-year-old's showdown with Lynch was her final match, then she went out on top. The match was one of the best of both of their careers and was praised by many superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Trish Stratus reacted to Booker's kind words by posting a clip on her Instagram Story.

"Trish Stratus definitely shined big time," said Booker.

Trish posted the clip to her Instagram story

Victoria reacts to Trish Stratus' tribute at WWE Payback

The Steel Cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch had lots of memorable moments, including a superplex from the top of the cage and a manhandle slam from the top rope.

However, one of the most wholesome moments of the match was Trish paying tribute to her friend and former rival, Victoria.

Stratus and Victoria had lots of matches against each other in WWE in the 2000s. The Hall of Famer paid homage to her friend by hitting Lynch with her finishing move, the Widows Peak.

Victoria took to Twitter to respond to the tribute, stating that it made her very happy.

"I can’t tell you how happy this made me. I am so honored. Thank you @trishstratuscom for being such a huge and inspiring friend. I love you so much," she wrote.

