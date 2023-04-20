Trish Stratus reacts to rare private image of young Roman Reigns with her cutout

WWE legend Trish Stratus reacted to a picture of a young Roman Reigns with her cutout.

The former Women's Champion turned heel last week on RAW as she attacked Becky Lynch after their loss to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Trish explained her actions on the red brand earlier this week, accusing The Man of believing her own hype and being ungrateful to legends like her.

The Hall of Famer also revealed that she took out Lita before the title match and intentionally lost the Women's Tag Team Championship.

During the promo on RAW, Stratus stressed that she's singlehandedly responsible for the women's revolution and is not a nostalgia act or someone's childhood fantasy. WWE on BT Sport account on Twitter refuted the claim as they posted a rare picture of young Roman Reigns with a cutout of the female star.

Reacting to the aforementioned post, Trish Stratus stated that at least the Tribal Chief acknowledges her.

"At least @WWERomanReigns acknowledges me," Stratus tweeted.

Check out the post below:

Roman Reigns and Trish Stratus are two of the greatest of their respective divisions

While Roman Reigns and Trish Stratus may belong to different eras, the two stars hold the distinction of being at the top of their division at a certain time.

Stratus is widely considered one of the greatest female stars of all time. The Canadian superstar put on some great matches at a time when women's wrestling wasn't given much importance. Besides being a seven-time WWE Women's Champion, Trish is also a Hall of Famer and was ranked #1 of the top 50 Greatest WWE Female Superstars of all time in 2021.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, has been the face of the Stamford-based promotion for the better part of the last decade. The Tribal Chief is currently amid one of the most dominant title runs of all time and is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Both Roman and Trish are expected to be involved in blockbuster feuds this summer. While the former Women's Champion has already started her rivalry with Becky Lynch, it's still unclear what's next for the Tribal Chief.

