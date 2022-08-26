Trish Stratus reacts to female WWE superstar stealing her moves on RAW

Trish Stratus expressed her thoughts after seeing Aliyah steal her moves from the WWE Hall of Famer on RAW against Bayley.

Stratus opened the August 22nd edition of RAW emanating from her hometown of Toronto, Canada, getting a massive reception from the crowd. The Canadian star openly teased a return to in-ring action for one more run in WWE before getting confronted by the Role Model and the rest of her group. However, before things escalated, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss came to Stratus's side.

Later in the night, Bayley faced off against another hometown heroine, Aliyah, who paid tribute to Trish by dishing out one of her signature moves to the former Hugger. Stratus reacted to seeing her signature moves being pulled on RAW by Aliyah over on social media stating that she doesn't mind at all.

"I don’t mind my Toronto girl @WWE_Aliyah using the #MaTrish… doing it that well and esp to get one over on @itsBayleyWWE haha!" Trish Stratus wrote on Twitter.

The match was eventually won by Bayley after performing a tribute to her classic NXT Takeover Brooklyn match against Sasha Banks and sealing the victory with an arm trap headlock driver. Seeds for an eventual feud between Trish and the Control leader have been put in place and we'll have to wait and see if they ever come to fruition.

Trish Stratus reveals why she's been making WWE in-ring returns following retirement in 2006

The Hall of Famer has had a stunningly successful career as a superstar in the company. Stratus made a name for herself as one of the best female stars to compete in the ring and went out on a high note in her retirement at Unforgiven 2006.

But ever since her retirement, she has made a few in-ring returns over the years and has looked better than ever. Speaking in an interview with Ring the Belle, the seven-time women's champion was asked about returning to the ring following retirement. She replied that she has had a little taste of competing in the ring after participating in the 2018 Royal Rumble and the Evolution premium live event.

“I went back for the Royal Rumble, had a little taste. Then I went back for Evolution. Me and [Lita] tagging was perfect, we got to do our thing as partners because we love that and it was cool to come back in that capacity," said Trish Stratus.

Would you like to see Trish Stratus return for one more run in WWE? Who would you like to see her face first? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell