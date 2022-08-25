Trish Stratus discloses why she kept making in-ring returns after her retirement

Trish Stratus has revealed why she returned to the ring following her retirement in 2006.

Stratus is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. The Hall of Famer has been part of some of the most spectacular matches in the women's division throughout her career.

It's no surprise that the Canadian star has had a stellar career. Hence, fans were disappointed when Trish decided to call time on her career at Unforgiven 2006.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, the former seven-time women's champion was asked about returning to in-ring action following her retirement in 2006.

She replied that she got a taste of competing again while participating in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match and Evolution.

“I went back for the Royal Rumble, had a little taste. Then I went back for Evolution. Me and [Lita] tagging was perfect, we got to do our thing as partners because we love that and it was cool to come back in that capacity," said Trish Stratus.

She then spoke about her SummerSlam 2019 encounter with Charlotte Flair:

"I wanted to see if I could go again and do a singles match. To get one of the best wrestlers of that time [Charlotte Flair] at that moment, perfect. I thought she was the best of her era. I’m the best of my era, some say. It would be something fans would like to see.” [H/T Wrestlezone]

Trish Stratus recently appeared on Monday Night RAW

Since retiring from active competition, Trish has made a few sporadic appearances for WWE over the past few years.

Her latest appearance was on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW in front of her home crowd in Canada.

Stratus opened the show and was confronted by Bayley and her group before Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka showed up to stand with Trish.

Since the Hall of Famer also teased an in-ring return, WWE might have a storyline involving Trish and Bayley in the future. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

What do you think about Trish Stratus returning to in-ring competition after retirement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

