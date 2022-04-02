Trish Stratus recalls WWE Hall of Famer saving her life

Trish Stratus recently recalled an occasion where WWE Hall of Famer Lita saved her life.

Trish and Lita are remembered well because of their legendary feud, which had some of the brightest spots in women's wrestling during an otherwise dark time. While women were not booked well during this period, Stratus and Lita made the best of it with several memorable moments. One such moment was during the WWF Invasion event.

After winning a Bra and Panties match against Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson, Stratus and Lita headed up the unique V-shaped ramp. Stratus almost fell, but thankfully, Lita grabbed her by the arm, stopping her from falling backward quite a distance onto the unpadded concrete.

Trish had posted a picture together with Lita on Twitter, where a fan posted a clip of the latter grabbing Stratus' arm. The 7-time WWE Women's Champion retweeted it, saying that this was the time that Lita had "literally" saved her from falling to her death.

The two Hall of Famers have even spoken about the incident before during an interview, where Trish once again said that Lita had saved her life.

While the Lita and Trish Stratus spot was not planned, WWE had used the V-shaped ramp earlier in the night

Lita and Trish had obviously not planned the spot, and falling in that manner onto concrete might have been life-threatening. However, the company had used the V-shaped ramp for a spot only one match earlier in the event.

During Jeff Hardy's match against Rob Van Dam, the Charismatic Enigma took a dropkick to the chest at the edge of the ramp, as a result of which he fell onto the concrete below. The clip below shows just how high up the ramp was at that point.

Thankfully, Lita's quick reflexes saved Trish Stratus from what might have been a dangerous fall.

