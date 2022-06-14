Trish Stratus recalls receiving standing ovation for her match against former WWE Women's Champion

Trish Stratus recently recalled receiving a standing ovation for her match against Mickie James at WrestleMania 22.

Trish Stratus was a top star during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era. She defined women's wrestling and changed the way women were perceived with the help of matches with icons like Lita, Jackie, and Mickie James.

The Hall of Famer has had a glorious career, with seven women's championships. On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Stratus recalled the standing ovation she and Mickie received backstage for their match at WrestleMania 22:

“Mickie James, you know, and Trish Stratus’ match at WrestleMania 22 was everything, it really had every component you could ever ask for as a superstar. The best part for me personally, I don’t know about you [Mickie], but when we came out, you know, through the curtain and having all our colleagues there giving us a standing O and giving us that applause was just so gratifying.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Watching the two go head-to-head for the title at The Showcase of The Immortals was interesting.

Trish Stratus talks about facing Becky Lynch

After Trish retired, she returned to the ring for a handful of appearances. Stratus was the 30th woman in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match and worked a few dates in 2018.

She was last seen feuding with Charlotte Flair and faced her at SummerSlam. After her defeat, she didn't lace up the boots. Over the past few months, Stratus and Becky Lynch have been teasing a match. In a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Trish hinted at facing Lynch:

"I mean, if someone's out of line, Becky Lynch. She's a little out of sorts right now, she's got a lot on her mind and I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that. Maybe I will just slip in there and beat her."

It'll be interesting to see if a showdown similar to Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus can happen at SummerSlam 2022 but with Big Time Becks this time around.

