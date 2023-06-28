Trish Stratus reflects on her first singles match in 12 years, claims to be the greatest woman's wrestler of all time

Trish Stratus recently took to Instagram to reflect on her first singles match in 12 years. She recently got into one-on-one action against Raquel Rodriguez on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Stratus defeated Raquel via disqualification, courtesy of her arch-rival Becky Lynch. The Man attacked Stratus and Zoey Stark during the match, leading to the DQ finish.

Taking to Instagram stories, Stratus sent out a bold message where she claimed to be the "GOAT."

"First singles match in 12 years. True. But that's what I do. It's just GOAT tingz." wrote Stratus

The Hall of Famer even put a hashtag on her story suggesting she is the greatest wrestler of all time in the women's division, which read:

"#GreastistWomansWrestlerofalltime"

Check out a screengrab of Stratus' Instagram story:

Zoey Stark recently opened up about her pairing with Trish Stratus

At WWE Night of Champions, Trish Stratus formed a newfound alliance with Zoey Stark after she helped the 47-year-old beat Becky Lynch in a singles match.

Stark recently opened up about her relationship with the WWE legend. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the 29-year-old mentioned how Stratus helped her.

She also revealed the advice she received from the multi-time WWE Women's Champion. Stark said:

"Trish has been very big in helping me. Every week we sit down and we talk about what could have been better, what do I need to fix? She's been an amazing mentor. So, being able to work alongside her is so fun and I'm truly blessed to be able to do that."

Stark and Stratus will both be competing in this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The other competitors include Becky Lynch, Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Zelina Vega.

Since returning to in-ring action, Trish Stratus is yet to challenge for a singles championship in WWE. But with a win in London this weekend, she could edge one step closer to facing either Asuka or Rhea Ripley, the two reigning women's champions of the company.

