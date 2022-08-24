"I think they could have reversed that" - Former WWE official highlights the issues with Trish Stratus's return

It was great to see WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW, but a former WWE official felt its placement on the show hurt her crowd reaction.

WWE RAW kicked off last night with an unexpected brawl backstage between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Riddle. The two men ended up brawling out into the arena and fought throughout the crowd, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. After the brawl was contained, Stratus made her entrance to officially kick off the show.

On Jimmy Korderas' Reffin Rant, he questions whether Trish Stratus should've opened Monday Night RAW instead of the brawl between Riddle and Rollins:

"Maybe they should have thought of doing it a little differently," Jimmy Korderas said. "Maybe they should have opened the show with the Trish Stratus music, with that laugh, and then maybe it would have got that crowd to pop huge for her because it is the hometown girl, and she is a Hall of Famer, and she is that over ... I think they could have reversed that a little."

Jimmy Korderas feels Trish Stratus deserved a bigger reaction

Jimmy Korderas believes if Monday Night RAW had kicked off with Stratus instead of the brawl, she would have gotten a bigger pop for the hometown WWE Hall of Famer.

While we'll never know for sure, Korderas expressed that WWE might want to consider it going forward:

"I get it, starting off hot. The brawl at gorilla [position] between Seth Rollins and Riddle, you know, fighting into the crowd; blah, blah, blah," Jimmy Korderas said. "And then from there, after they break that up, you get the introduction of Trish Stratus, the hometown girl, the Hall of Famer, coming out to address the crowd, and it didn't get the pop that it should have got." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Jimmy Korderas' comments? Do you think the brawl hurt Trish's pop on RAW last night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

