While appearing on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, former WWE Women's Champion and Hall Of Famer, Trish Stratus shared the name of one wrestler she would like to see inducted into the Hall Of Fame. Stratus herself was inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2013, and was the first women's Superstar from the Attitude Era to be inducted.

Since Trish Stratus' induction into the Hall Of Fame, there have been a number of Superstars from the Women's division who have followed suit. This includes the likes of Lita, Jacqueline, Ivory and Torrie Wilson, to name a few. When asked who she thought was missing from that list of illustrious women, Trish Stratus revealed that she would like to see her long time rival Victoria get inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

"Victoria, Lisa Marie Varon. I don't know, I'm surprised she hasn't been inducted yet. I feel like she definitely… she did so much in WWE and then went on to have a whole another career in TNA and she is iconic." H/T Wrestling Inc

Victoria was an iconic Superstar and was successful in the wrestling business. Lisa Marie Varon, or Victoria, also wrestled in TNA, where she was a five-time TNA Knockout Champion and one-time TNA Knockout Tag Team Champion. Victoria also held the WWE Women's Championship, just like her rival Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus and Victoria had a great rivalry

Trish Stratus and Victoria feuded for the better part of the early 2000s. The start of their rivalry revolved around a betrayal by Stratus back when both of them used to work as fitness models. This feud ran from 2002 to 2003 with both Trish Stratus and Victoria continuously being involved in the WWE Women's Championship picture. The culmination of their rivalry was in 2003 where Victoria lost the Championship belt to Trish Stratus at WrestleMania XIX.

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Victoria was a prominent feature of the women's division in the 2000s

Trish Stratus clearly has great respect for Victoria's contributions and accomplishments in the wrestling business.