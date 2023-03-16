Trish Stratus reveals that she might not have retired if WWE's Women's Division was as competitive as it is now

Trish Stratus might not have retired from WWE in 2006.

While the Hall of Famer has competed in a handful of matches since her official retirement from WWE back at Unforgiven 2006, when she defeated Lita to become the WWE Women's Champion for the seventh time.

Trish Stratus recently sat down with Forbes to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if she would have stuck around WWE longer than she did if the women's division was treated back then how it's treated today, Stratus believes she would have.

"I think so," Trish Stratus said. "I felt very fulfilled at that stage of my career, but I had to also go, 'let’s look at what I’ve done so far.' I had the most amount of championships won at the time. I had worked all the women that were available and were working in our company. I had robust storylines with each of them, almost, I felt I had a robust storyline with just about every woman: Jazz, Molly, Victoria, Lita, Mickie you name it; We had our day." [H/T - Forbes]

The Hall of Famer continued:

"I just felt good. I felt really good at that point. But now, you can just keep going on and on. I haven’t worked her, I haven’t worked her, there’s her, and then there’s the tag titles. There’s this championship and there’s that championship. The world is your oyster if you’re a woman in wrestling today."

Trish Stratus wants to mix it up with all the members of Damage CTRL

Trish Stratus is scheduled to team up with Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39 to take on Damage CTRL.

On Monday night on RAW, Damage CTRL made their presence felt by attacking Stratus backstage and leaving her lying after a three-on-one beatdown.

The former women's champion was asked which member of Damage CTRL she'd like to have a singles bout with. Stratus said she'd love to have singles matches with all of them.

"All of them," Trish Stratus said. "I’ll have a little something-something with each of them. Maybe I’ll go dip into a singles match if they make it unbroken out of this match [laughs]. I’m a fan of all their work, said Stratus of Damage CTRL. Because Bayley—we had a little rivalry going once she was at a live event here in Toronto that I did. It’s fun to go back and to dip into these characters that you never thought you’d interact with on that level. And seeing someone like an IYO SKY, and seeing her work in the past in Japan it’s a different style. So how would that play out? I’m excited." [H/T - Forbes]

