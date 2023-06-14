Trish Stratus sends heartfelt message to the Bella Twins

Trish Stratus recently sent a heartfelt message to the Bella Twins.

Nikki and Brie are among the most popular female WWE Superstars ever. Right from their debut, they captivated the audience with their charisma, personality, and in-ring skills.

This led them to win and become one of the most successful women in WWE history. They continued the success out of the ring with a successful stint on Total Bellas and multiple projects outside WWE.

However, recently they shocked the wrestling world when they announced that they removed Bella to add Garcia to their surnames. This decision has garnered much praise from the fans and the wrestling community, who wished them well in their future endeavors.

Recently, Trish Stratus did an interview with ET Canada where she was asked about what advice she would give the Garcia twins. Trish said she would ask them to pursue what they are passionate about.

“Now it’s a chance to really pursue what you’re passionate about, right. They [Nikki and Brie Garcia] have families, and I notice that too. Once you start to have families and you have to leave home, you’ve got to make it worthwhile, right? It’s got to be like fulfilling, it’s got to be something that’s worth leaving the family. And I can see that they’re pursuing projects now, that they’re passionate about and really just like being independent and know that you’re making the success on your own,” Trish said. [0:37 - 1:02]

Trish Stratus recently missed RAW to shoot her 110th magazine cover

Since returning to the ring earlier this year, Stratus has featured prominently on RAW. She is currently in a feud with Becky Lynch on the red brand.

However, Stratus wasn't on RAW this week. Instead, her partner Zoey Stark was there to confront Lynch. During the latter's match against Chelsea Green, commentator Corey Graves stated that Stratus wasn't on RAW because she was shooting her 110th magazine cover.

"Trish Stratus is not here tonight because she's currently shooting her 110th magazine cover," Graves said.

This was later confirmed by Stratus, who posted about it on her Twitter account.

"Sorry I couldn't be at #WWERaw last night folks, was busy shooting my 110th magazine cover. Cover Girl tingz," Stratus wrote.

As Stratus' rivalry with Lynch gains momentum, it will be interesting to see what role she plays in the Money in the Bank ladder match, which features Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark.

