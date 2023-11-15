Trish Stratus sends heartwarming message to former WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has sent a heartwarming message to a former superstar.

Stratus has not competed in a match since her loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Payback. Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match at the premium live event, and matters got even worse for the veteran after the bell. Zoey Stark got into the ring, hit her mentor with the Z360, and left her behind.

Former WWE star Naomi, now known as Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling, ran into Stratus at a comic con recently and took a couple of photos with her. Naomi joked that she was just a fan on social media, and Stratus reacted to her post today.

Stratus said that it was good to see Trinity and added that she was proud of the IMPACT star.

"Oh girl!! It was so good to see you! I’m so so proud of you. And stop being so GD hot sheesh🔥🩷," she posted.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praises Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus

Wrestling legend Teddy Long believes Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch stole the show at WWE Payback in September.

Speaking on Sportskeeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long claimed that the Steel Cage match between Lynch and Stratus was outstanding. Long added that the two stars greatly exceeded his expectations at the premium live event.

"Well, my thoughts are it was outstanding. Two girls, putting it on like that, they tore the house down, and like I said, I didn't expect that much from them. I expected a great match, but I didn't expect what they put on, so they really stole the show, I can tell you that," said Long. [3:49 - 4:06]

The rivalry between Stratus and Lynch stretched on for longer than some might have liked but ended on a high note at Payback. Only time will tell if Trish Stratus decides to return to the ring once again down the line.

