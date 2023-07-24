Trish Stratus sends an intimidating reminder to Becky Lynch ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to Twitter to remind Becky Lynch what she'll have to do if she doesn't defeat Zoey Stark on RAW this week.

The Man was a guest on Miz TV last week on the red brand, where she agreed on a list of demands. She lost to the wrestling legend at Night of Champions, so she wants to face her again. Trish stated that Big Time Becks will have to beat Zoey if she wants another match against her.

However, if the former SmackDown Women's Champion loses to Stark again, she'll have to do certain things, including getting a "Thank You Trish" tattoo across her chest.

After WWE sent out a tweet hyping up the match, Trish Stratus quoted it with a GIF of someone getting tatted. She was seemingly reminding Becky Lynch and the fans what will happen if the latter doesn't win the match.

Vince Russo doesn't understand why Becky Lynch had a competitive match with Zoey Stark on RAW two weeks ago

On the July 10th episode of RAW, Zoey Stark defeated The Man in a hard-hitting match thanks to Trish Stratus' interference. That was Stark's biggest win of her career.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he doesn't understand why a top star like Becky Lynch was booked to face a former NXT star like Zoey Stark in a competitive match.

"I just don’t understand how these top stars with the company get taken to the limit when somebody comes up from NXT. Like Becky Lynch is arguably the top female in the company, I would say she is. Somebody comes up from NXT a month ago and she’s giving the best female in the company a championship match? I don’t understand," said Russo.

If Lynch defeats Zoey Stark on RAW, it means she could get another match against Trish Stratus at SummerSlam.

