Trish Stratus sends a message to Alexa Bliss on her birthday

Trish Stratus took to her official Instagram handle to wish Alexa Bliss on her birthday.

Bliss is currently inactive from professional wrestling and in-ring competition due to her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Cabrera. The couple recently announced that they are set to welcome a baby girl. Meanwhile, Stratus is a part of the RAW brand, feuding with Becky Lynch.

Taking to her Instagram story, Stratus posted a couple of pictures with Bliss, wishing the latter a happy birthday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @alexa_bliss_wwe," wrote Stratus.

Check out a screengrab of Stratus' birthday wish to Little Miss Bliss:

Grayson Waller wants to work with Trish Stratus

WWE star Grayson Waller recently expressed his interest in working alongside Trish Stratus. The Hall of Famer is currently aligned with Zoey Stark, as the heel duo is attempting to target Lynch.

Waller, who has worked alongside Edge and John Cena in recent weeks, wants to have Stratus as a guest on his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect. In an interview with WWE Die Woche, the Aussie star discussed his recent career highlights, which included working with Logan Paul.

"I've ticked off a lot of boxes. I've had Hall of Famers, [and] social media superstars like Logan Paul. He's probably the biggest name in WWE, technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic."

A few months ago, Stratus turned heel by attacking The Man after the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship, won by Lynch and Lita. This led to a singles match between the two at Night of Champions 2023, where Stratus bested her rival, courtesy of help from Stark.

The rematch will take place on Monday Night RAW, and Lynch will aim to get one over her arch-rival and finally end the feud. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for both women after the conclusion of their rivalry.

Who should Stratus feud with after finishing her program with Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

