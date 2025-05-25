Trish Stratus sends message to Chelsea Green after injury at Saturday Night's Main Event

Chelsea Green suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, prompting a reaction from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Green was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Women's United States Championship from Zelina Vega.

After some wild scenes on SmackDown last Friday, General Manager Nick Aldis added the Women's U.S. Title match to Satuday's card. Green tried her best to win back the championship but lost after getting hit with the Code Red from the top rope.

Before the big spot, Chelsea Green suffered a bloody nose after taking a 619 from Vega. She shared a couple of photos of her nose backstage, along with her reaction to the loss. Trish Stratus re-shared the post and delivered a message to her fellow Canadian.

"I have a face mask that you can borrow," Stratus tweeted.

Trish Stratus knows a thing or two about broken noses, famously wearing a mask after Lita beat her up at Survivor Series 2004. She wore for it a short time, including in their historic RAW main event a month later.

Chelsea Green, on the other hand, would confirm on social media that she indeed suffered a broken nose and is even contemplating getting bangs before The Secret Her-vice grabbed the razor to prevent a meltdown. It will be interesting to see if The Hot Mess would wear a face mask or get a new haircut.

Chelsea Green praised backstage in WWE

One of the better performers over the past year was Chelsea Green, who was rewarded a well-earned distinction as the first-ever Women's United States Champion. Green's work outside the ring has also been praised backstage, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Despite not being on the WrestleMania 41 card, Green still did a lot of work for the company as a representative. She made various appearances at different events to promote The Grandest Stage of Them All. She went back and forth from the United States and Europe in March to wrestle and do promotional work.

After failing to regain the Women's U.S. Title and qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank, it will be interesting to see what's next for Green and her regime.

