Trish Stratus sends a message to an emotional Charlotte Flair following divorce confession

Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus were rivals back in 2019 when they headed into their clash at WWE SummerSlam to determine who was the greatest of all time. Flair came out on top that night, but there seems to be a lasting respect between the two women since then.
The Queen has finally opened up about her recent divorce from Andrade after the news of their separation broke out earlier this year. Flair shared the details on a recent appearance on the Sherri Show, and Stratus has since reacted on social media by commenting with a heart emoji on the post.
The WWE Hall of Famer was a babyface last time she was on WWE TV and teamed with Flair's WrestleMania opponent, Tiffany Stratton, at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Still, it seems that Stratus was happy to break kayfabe to let Charlotte Flair know that she was backing her through this tough time.
As noted, the two women have quite a history inside the squared circle since both are seen as the leaders of the women's division for their respective eras. Now a WWE Hall of Famer, Stratus has remained in shape and has been able to return several times to help the current generation.
Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship in two weeks
WrestleMania 41 is just over two weeks away, and Flair has a huge match ahead of her against Tiffany Stratton. The Queen is hoping that one day, she will break her father's world title reign record.
John Cena is looking to wipe out that record at WrestleMania himself, but if he is unsuccessful, then Flair herself is only a few reigns off the record.
Charlotte Flair is a six-time RAW Women's Championship reigns, seven-time SmackDown Championship, and the Divas Championship, which takes her to 14. If her two NXT Championship reigns are included, then she is already a 16-time Champion and would make a record of her own at WrestleMania later this month.