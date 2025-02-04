  • home icon
Trish Stratus sends a message to Jey Uso after his Royal Rumble win; reacts to his promo on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus, Jey Uso (Trish Stratus on Instagram and WWE.com)
Trish Stratus, Jey Uso (Image credits: Trish Stratus on Instagram and WWE.com)

Trish Stratus sent a message to Jey Uso after his emotional promo on this week's Monday Night RAW. The Yeet Master reflected on his historic Men's Royal Rumble victory while addressing the WWE Universe.

Stratus also made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at #25 and lasted 13 minutes. The Hall of Famer also got one elimination to her name, courtesy of Candice LeRae.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Stratus messaged the Men's Royal Rumble winner, stating that his promo made her emotional as well.

"Uce, getting me teary eye bruh #RawOnNetflix," wrote Stratus.
Jey Uso appeared in the opening segment of this week's RAW. During his promo, he was teary-eyed and expressed gratitude to the fans. Shortly afterward, Gunther interrupted him.

Gunther and Jey have crossed paths multiple times, including the latest Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against the OG Bloodline member days before the latter won the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

He hasn't officially chosen Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Jey Uso also revealed his plans to cross paths with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. The American Nightmare retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble PLE.

