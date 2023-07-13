Trish Stratus sends three-word message to Stephanie McMahon on Twitter

Trish Stratus recently took to Twitter to send a message to Stephanie McMahon. In doing so, the Hall of Famer once again asked the WWE Universe to acknowledge the "Thank You Trish" hashtag.

Over the years, McMahon has been integral to WWE as an in-ring performer and an on-screen authority figure. In July 2022, following Vince McMahon's retirement, the 46-year-old became the company's new chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. However, she resigned upon her father's return to the company's board in early 2023.

On Twitter, Stratus reacted to a set of videos acknowledging her with the famous 'Thank You Trish' hashtag. In response, she tweeted a short message aimed at Stephanie McMahon.

"Even @StephMcMahon knows. #ThankYouTrish," wrote Stratus.

Trish Stratus was recently criticized for her "high school" angle on Monday Night RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lambasted Trish Stratus for her latest angle on Monday Night RAW.

On this week's edition of the red show, Stratus' ally, Zoey Stark, was in action against Becky Lynch. Stark defeated The Man after a distraction from the Hall of Famer, handing the former RAW Women's Champion another loss in the process.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized Stratus' promo from the show. He said:

"For somebody that’s been there as long as Trish, you’re really gonna come up with the line that I’m better looking than each and every one of you. Trish, really? That’s what we’re gonna come up with, that’s high school verbiage, that’s not clever, it’s not creative, it’s not smart. And then, of course, the angle that I’m not medically cleared."

Russo further discussed Stratus' promo, where the latter mentioned that she wasn't medically cleared to compete. The Hall of Famer was hurt during the recent Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

This is a double-edged sword because I’m gonna put it over, then I’m gonna take it away. They made a concerted effort of booking matches for next week. Now I read online that the reason they’re trying to do this is because Vince [McMahon] doesn’t like to cancel booked matches, so they are advertising a match, Vince ain’t gonna change it at the last minute, which I call BS on that."

Stratus has been feuding with Lynch for months. At Night of Champions 2023, the Hall of Famer won a singles match between the two.

